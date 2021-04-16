Letter: Historic opportunity

The University of Arizona has an historic opportunity to take a world class leadership role in sports. The hiring of a new men's basketball coach is a great chance to exercise a real commitment to gender equity. No matter how much money it takes to hire the new men's coach, that amount should be immediately matched by raising Coach Adia Barnes' pay to the same level. She is a proven winner and proud Wildcat. Season women's basketball ticket sales are soaring for the 2021-22 campaign. The old argument that women's sports can't pay for themselves is an old myth. It is wrong and unfair. Matching Coach Barnes' pay with that of the unproven men's hire would exhibit a real commitment to equity and set the stage for a revolution in sports gender equity.
Rick Kinonen
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.