As a long-time Tucson resident, I’m concerned that the City’s Historic Designations and Design Review process isn't working. Some of the newer buildings in the West University Historic District do not enhance the beauty of that area and they look completely out of place. The new building on University Blvd. between Time Market and Trinity Presbyterian Church is probably the worst example of architecture that looks like its straight out of the Soviet era. It is an abomination in that beautiful old neighborhood. How could something like that have passed any kind of historic review process – especially in a designated Historic District? Where do these architects come from who seem to have no sense of time and place? Surely one of them could have come up with plans for a building that fits nicely into that old neighborhood and wouldn’t be an eyesore for decades. If the City doesn’t start doing its job better then Tucson will become just another characterless hodgepodge like Phoenix.
William Ellett
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.