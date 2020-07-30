Letter: History lesson still does not explain honor of statue

re: Pancho Villa was a hero by Elizabeth Henson 7/28/20
Thank you for the history lesson of the Mexican Revolution and the US involvement. You explain the Mexican Revolution "was about politics”. You write about Pancho Villa, as "a businessman and an outlaw". He "occupied cities", "executed looters", provided for his troops, their widows, the unemployed. Wasn't it his "politics" that was causing the need for supporting the troops, their widows, their children and the unemployed.? There is no mention, in this history lesson, of 1916 execution of Americans in Mexico and killings in Columbus, NM. There was reference to US, violating the Treaty of Guadalupe, which makes the "terrible revenge Villa exacted” somehow OK. No clear reason is given, as to why Pancho Villa is a hero, by Ms Henson. Yet, Star devotes space, with picture, for this incomplete history lesson. No reason to honor this “outlaw” in our city.
Christina Early
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
