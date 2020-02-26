Letter: hit and run
View Comments

Letter: hit and run

Yesterday February the 25th, in the morning someone ran their vehicle into the south east wall of Hajra House 1111 north queen ave the building next to Yousuf mosque 250 w speedway( Ahamadiyya Movement in Islam).

10 feet of wall was damaged. 15 feet of Rod iron is also cracked and twisted. The Plants were pulled out. Sidewalk was chipped. The impact was so hard that big size pieces of blocks and debris went about 15 feet into the courtyard.

We hold no animosity for the individuals who did this. Due to the hard impact ,we only hope these individuals are not hurt. We forgive them and pray for them.

Sohail Qureshi

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News