Letter: hit and run

Yesterday February the 25th, in the morning someone ran their vehicle into the south east wall of Hajra House 1111 north queen ave the building next to Yousuf mosque 250 w speedway( Ahamadiyya Movement in Islam).
10 feet of wall was damaged. 15 feet of Rod iron is also cracked and twisted. The Plants were pulled out. Sidewalk was chipped. The impact was so hard that big size pieces of blocks and debris went about 15 feet into the courtyard.
We hold no animosity for the individuals who did this. Due to the hard impact ,we only hope these individuals are not hurt. We forgive them and pray for them.
Sohail Qureshi
Downtown
