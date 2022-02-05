Letter: Ho w Did Arizona Republicans Get so Brilliant?

How did Arizona Republican Legislators get so brilliant? They know more than the medical professionals about what the public should or not do in the face of the Chovid-19 pandemic. In their infinite wisdom they determined that wearing a mask was unnecessary and declared that any city or town that put in a mask mandate was violating a new state law.
Their latest display of 'we know better than the professionals?' The Republican controlled Senate Judiciary Committee approved Senate bill 1123 that allows anyone with a concealed weapons permit to take a gun onto college and university campuses, even classrooms and dorms despite the urging of ASU Chief of Police, Michael Thompson, to reject it. He stated from personal experience students 'make poor decisions. Drugs,, alcohol, immaturity and guns are a dangerous combination.'
From what medical school/police academy did they graduate?
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.