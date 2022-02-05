 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ho w Did Arizona Republicans Get so Brilliant?
View Comments

Letter: Ho w Did Arizona Republicans Get so Brilliant?

  • Comments

How did Arizona Republican Legislators get so brilliant? They know more than the medical professionals about what the public should or not do in the face of the Chovid-19 pandemic. In their infinite wisdom they determined that wearing a mask was unnecessary and declared that any city or town that put in a mask mandate was violating a new state law.

Their latest display of 'we know better than the professionals?' The Republican controlled Senate Judiciary Committee approved Senate bill 1123 that allows anyone with a concealed weapons permit to take a gun onto college and university campuses, even classrooms and dorms despite the urging of ASU Chief of Police, Michael Thompson, to reject it. He stated from personal experience students 'make poor decisions. Drugs,, alcohol, immaturity and guns are a dangerous combination.'

From what medical school/police academy did they graduate?

Dave Glicksman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Guns & Safety

If State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) believes concealed weapons are a good way to keep college students safer, why doesn’t the Senator …

Local-issues

Letter: Visit to TMC ER

A couple of weeks ago I found myself, exactly where nobody wants to be , in the ER, (not Covid). Everything you hear is true. They are tremend…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News