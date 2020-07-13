Letter: HOA fire safety

Our HOA in the Fairfield Foothills area (Sunrise Presidio Village) has been proactively removing fountain and buffelgrass, as well as potential fuel for fire in our HOA. Members have been notified and urged to remove plants and trees that can be fire hazards. We have met with Rural Metro in surveying potential fire hazards and acted upon their recommendations. Other HOA’s in the area have done likewise. Our Landscape Committee has specified this in instructions to our landscape contractor.
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
