Re: the June 19 article "HOA demands extra cash for solar-panel review."
My wife and I, Wisconsin natives, bought our first Arizona house, in Oro Valley, in 1997. We were confronted with "Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions (CC&Rs)" and something called an HOA (Home Owners Association." We had never heard of those things. We were ignorant. But we learned.
We became the subjects of our HOA. We were pestered by our HOA board over minor things, such as "weeds" in our yard. We consulted our CC&R, and the word "weed" was never mentioned. That mattered not to the HOA board. Stories from our neighbors revealed horrors well beyond our "weeds."
Because of our HOA's interference (it actually had a paid staff member to survey properties), we sold our house after two years. We retained a new real estate agent. Our first requirement and more major requirement was "NO HOA!"
Our search was successful, albeit HOA-free properties are not easily found in Tucson. We wound up in unincorporated Pima County on four lovely saguaro-studded acres. And no HOA.
Jeffrey Dean
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.