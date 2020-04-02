Letter: HOA’s crass demand during this crisis is a new low
Our Saturday mail included a “Courtesy Notice” from Association Arizona that contained a two-word demand: “Repaint House” with no reason cited! This aesthetics-driven command comes during an extremely upsetting worldwide Corona virus crisis that has filled all of us with real fears for our personal health and safety and is stretching our budgets, our patience, and personal relationships. What planet have these people been living on lately?

Let’s see now. Our government is strongly urging us to stay home except when we need something that’s absolutely necessary and to avoid contact with others. But I’m supposed to go and meet or invite strangers to my home to show me the paint colors and walk around with someone looking at all the things that need attention et cetera?

We pay people to control us who have no heart and perhaps no brains either. So sad.

Eldon and Karen Helmer

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

