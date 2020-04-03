Letter: Hoarders
Letter: Hoarders

In response to Governor Ducey deploying the National Guard to help stock shelves in grocery stores; Instead of stocking shelves, why not post the National Guard outside the grocery stores entrance and stop the hoarders coming out of the store that have a shopping cart full of toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, hand soap and water. Take all of it except what the store allows each customer and give it to people who have lost their job because the the virus outbreak and the elderly people that aren't capable of going to the market and literally fighting off the hoarders to get a package of toilet paper. I bet if the hoarders knew the National Guard is out front and going take most of their paid for items away from them, they would think twice about hoarding things people can't find when they go to the market.

Stephen Shoun

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

