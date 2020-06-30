Letter: HOAs and Buffelgrass
HOAs are notorious for not maintaining what is commonly called “Common Area B” when the Bylaws are specific that the Board is to maintain such. If any HOA close to the Bighorn fire did not remove the Buffelgrass then it was part of the problem. Fire departments should be calling HOA Board Presidents and rencourage them to remove this invasive weed; HOAs should step up to the plate before receiving the call.

Patricia Cowan

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

