Letter: HOAs and Buffelgrass

HOAs are notorious for not maintaining what is commonly called “Common Area B” when the Bylaws are specific that the Board is to maintain such. If any HOA close to the Bighorn fire did not remove the Buffelgrass then it was part of the problem. Fire departments should be calling HOA Board Presidents and rencourage them to remove this invasive weed; HOAs should step up to the plate before receiving the call.
Patricia Cowan
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
