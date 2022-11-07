 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hobbs for Secretary of State

Katie Hobbs did outstanding work as Secretary of State in 2020 to ensure the accurate reporting of election results. This was a major accomplishment for her under severe pressure from local, state and federal parties to change the outcome of the election. She needs to emphasize this asset more in her campaign. A major future threat exists from the other candidate to "remodel" state election laws that would empower the state legislature to control election results essentially meaning they pick the winner(s), not us. Katie's record in protecting elector rights is unparalleled. This attests to her credibility to govern whereas her opponent has no foundation of governance except hyperbole, i.e. BS.

Jim Keeton

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

