Letter: Hobbs Hate Vouchers

Arizona now has the most progressive school funding program in the country, having open voucher legislation. Our state is an incubator of democracy and others will follow if we succeed.

Newly elected Gov. Hobbs’ budget request would terminate vouchers. Why is she so afraid of providing our families with options? There are two answers, she’s bowing to the massive public school voting bloc that elected her and that our failed public school systems, in both academics and cost, can’t stand up to completion.

Whatever your opinions about this letter we can all certainly agree that education always begins in the home.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side