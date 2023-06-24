While campaigning for office, Governor Hobbs promised to protect Arizonans from the bad bills that would inevitably come her way. She has kept that promise.

Were it not for her, concealed weapons would be allowed on K-12 and college campuses; 10-year-olds would be forced to handle guns; using preferred pronouns for trans youth would be prohibited; voting machines would have to be American made though none exist; county recorders would have to make every individual’s vote public; and being homeless would be a crime.

The Governor’s diligence in vetoing 100+ bills like these is a testament to her commitment to protect all Arizonans. It is also an indictment of the Republicans who flooded her desk with bills they knew were unconstitutional, vaguely written, unnecessary, harmful, and destined to go nowhere, while ignoring real state issues and engaging in political theatrics.

Never let it be said our votes don't matter. Governor Hobbs’ vetoes remind us just how much they do.

Misty Atkins

Oro Valley