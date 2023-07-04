Funny, laws are supposed to be upheld by the elected officials instead of ignored or actively countered through Executive Order instead of involving the other members of government, like the Legislation. Hobbs decided to implement her abortion political agenda and to violate the law, so can we assume that everyone is free to break whatever laws they don't approve of? Perhaps like New York, it is now okay to steal from stores?

As the governor, did Hobbs actual swear to fulfill the oath of office or did she have her fingers crossed behind her back. If Hobbs does not agree with a LAW, isn't it her responsibility to legally change the law, which means working with the legislature. Or perhaps Hobbs believes that she can pick and choose which laws to obey and ignore. Does anyone know the first step to starting a recall effort?

Loran Hancock

Northwest side