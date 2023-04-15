I am very impressed and happy to see Governor Hobbs using her Veto power. She has backed up her decisions with concise and intelligent explanations. The nonsense the Republican legislators are spending valuable time on (I don't need to elaborate) is appalling. When will they begin to work on some relevant legislation that actually helps the people of this state and our environment. The latest joke is to make it legal to carry a concealed weapon into a school. I laughed my head off with the description of a scenario described...a mother with a gun in her purse is called to school because her daughter falls and hurts herself on the playground. She forgets she has a gun in her purse. Oh, please tell me this is not a reason to legalize this nonsense. When will this stop? We have to vote them out.