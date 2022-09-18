 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hobbs vs Lake

Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for racial job discrimination, chose not to debate Lake mainly because she knows she loses in the open debate of ideas as well as personal character. If Hobbs were a hero she would have stood up and openly challenged Lake on the substantive issues facing our state. Sadly the voters of AZ won’t be able to make a sound decision for governor due to Hobbs’s cowardice.

Tom Peña

Northwest side

