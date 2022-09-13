Letter: Hobbs Won't Debate

I'm not sure if I get the writers intent. Is he for or against Hobbs? "It doesn't demonstrate confidence" he says. Confidence in what and whose confidence? I believe Hobbs and her team wisely don't have the confidence that it is a worthwhile endeavor. I am glad Hobbs is declining to take part in this sham with a "fake candidate." Glad she isn't going to give Lake a forum for her nut case theories and opinions. You cannot have a realistic debate (much less a conversation) with these election deniers, MAGA Trumpsters, conspiracy theorists, Fascists and threats to our Democracy. Here is a quote I read on line: “As a candidate and as governor, Sec. Hobbs will never participate in something that will make Arizona the butt of late-night TV jokes and national ridicule,” DeMont wrote. This is another reason for not debating Lake. Bottom line, Lake is not qualified (like Trump) to hold office. I have the same opinion about Finchem and Masters. Our Democracy is at stake.