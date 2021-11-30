 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: HOFFMAN EDITORIAL
View Comments

Letter: HOFFMAN EDITORIAL

  • Comments

Jonathan Hoffman, consistent opponent of Arizonans' constitutional right to the Citizens' Initiative, delineated a history of Proposition 208 in his  Monday guest editorial.  What he breezily floated past was the root cause of this never-ending grudge match. The Republican power structure in Arizona has demonstrated, decade after decade, that they couldn't care less what the majority want for our schools. They greedily suck up campaign contributions from corporations and the wealthy, run on bogus issues, then unashamedly undermine public school funding. Our state is rock bottom in school funding. Out of the gate, Doug Ducey proudly refused to fund education according to law, cynically clogged the courts for years, losing at every step, until starving teachers buckled and agreed to let him fund increases with money he stole from the State Land Trust, leaving the root cause of the shortfall remain unaddressed. When Republicans in the Legislature find a conscience and legislate according to the values of the majority citizens they swore to represent, we'll see fewer citizen initiatives.

Rick Howell

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Covid in Arizona

I recently saw the letter to the editor regarding the difference in covid related deaths in Arizona and Israel. We don't have to go that far a…

Local-issues

Letter: Civility now

Reading comments in “Letters” and “More Letters” from records of 2004, I was struck by some writer’s lack of “civility.” Generally speaking, i…

Local-issues

Letter: AZ power sources

Coal is the largest CO2 emitter on the planet and the single biggest contributor to climate change and yet Arizona has 16 coal fired power pla…

Local-issues

Letter: Water Conservation

My husband and I dine out often, and are always seeing glasses of water left untouched on tables. I am wondering how we can get the local rest…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News