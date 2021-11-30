Letter: HOFFMAN EDITORIAL

Jonathan Hoffman, consistent opponent of Arizonans' constitutional right to the Citizens' Initiative, delineated a history of Proposition 208 in his Monday guest editorial. What he breezily floated past was the root cause of this never-ending grudge match. The Republican power structure in Arizona has demonstrated, decade after decade, that they couldn't care less what the majority want for our schools. They greedily suck up campaign contributions from corporations and the wealthy, run on bogus issues, then unashamedly undermine public school funding. Our state is rock bottom in school funding. Out of the gate, Doug Ducey proudly refused to fund education according to law, cynically clogged the courts for years, losing at every step, until starving teachers buckled and agreed to let him fund increases with money he stole from the State Land Trust, leaving the root cause of the shortfall remain unaddressed. When Republicans in the Legislature find a conscience and legislate according to the values of the majority citizens they swore to represent, we'll see fewer citizen initiatives.
Rick Howell
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.