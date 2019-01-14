Re: the Jan. 13 column "Voting process deserves respect: Cast your ballot at polls, not mailbox."
Jonathan Hoffman’s column on voting by mail is oddly thin and petty. While I regularly disagree with him, his work is normally better than this. The meanness that is underpinning this particular column feels tied to fundamental voter disenfranchisement. Security of vote-by-mail is not actually an issue, so that is great. I guess he believes the “matched effort” of the poll workers and his idea of “respect for the process” should outpace things like access to the right to vote for persons without transportation, persons who have mobility or other issues, shifting polling places, aggressive and intimidating people menacing people as they approach their polling places, and the effects of blatant gerrymandering, etc. Got it.
T. Flores
Midtown
