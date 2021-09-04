Letter: Hoffman imprecise

Jonathan Hoffman's opinion essay on herd immunity is overly nitpicky about what it takes to create herd immunity and is a sidewise boost to the antivaxers. But the galling section is where he states, "It is undeniable that the sum of all the knowledge and wisdom among all the people guides us to better outcomes than an authoritarian ruler surrounded by a bunch of really smart people."
"Undeniable" is an absolute which is not true for everybody, and to say "authoritarian ruler" in this context is to imply that the president with the scientists is being undemocratic.
John Morgan
Midtown
