Once again your guest columnist, Jonathan Hoffman, refers pejoratively to calls for sensible gun legislation by inferring such objectives are nothing more than "hysteria". He even puts the words common sense in quotes as if such requests were calls by the feeble minded or uninformed. He then quotes from another gun-possession activist who claims existing regulations are sufficient to stop mass shootings. Clearly they are not. Missing from Hoffman's essay is his answer to why the most important and most requested "common sense" change in gun laws, universal background checks, is "hysteria" rather than a tool that would help keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them. Unfortunately gun-possession activists turn a deaf ear to any regulation and, worse, they have the ear of too many legislators.
Rick Unklesbay
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.