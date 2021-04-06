Letter: Hoffman’s mask column

Jonathan Hoffman did a disservice to the community with his column on mask mandates. He describes himself as a mask skeptic but went along with wearing one as it made others feel comfortable and maybe did some good. Mask wearing doesn’t just make others feel safe, it actually can keep them safe from others who may be infected as Hoffman suggests he was. Despite his own apparent illness and the lengthy hospitalization of a friend, Hoffman describes the happiness of walking into a store where both he and the owners chose to be maskless. They could see each other’s faces and smiles. This despite Hoffman’s friend having a “long haul” recovery. It’s still better for the near future to see other’s faces with masks on rather than through a ventilator because you are a skeptic.
Rick Unklesbay
Midtown
