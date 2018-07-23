Re: the July 22 column "Conspiracy peddler's intimidation tactics go unchecked."
It is astonishing to read, in Tim Steller's column, that the bully-leader of Veterans on Patrol is not challenged by those who have the authority to do so. He has trespassed, told lies to his 76,000 Facebook followers (sex trafficking by the Clintons), promoted violent responses by people who support him, and endangered our community. Why, oh why, won't someone take action to stop him, reclaim the land he has taken that doesn't belong to him and hold him accountable for his outrageous behavior?
This local issue connects with our national one. We have a bully president who has ordered the separation of children from their parents and plans to reduce benefits to poor people. And his lies continue daily. Who will call him to account?
Diane Wilson
Foothills
