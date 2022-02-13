 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Holding public education hostage
Letter: Holding public education hostage

The majority of our legislators and our governor are hell-bent on destroying public education. By failing to prioritize waiving the Aggregate Expenditure Limit, they are dangling the threat of withholding already budgeted funding that was allocated to schools last summer.

They seem to have forgotten a primary lesson of the pandemic: our children’s social-emotional health and the economic health of our communities rests on district public schools being open and serving the 90% of Arizona’s K-12 students who attend them.

It's not enough for the terrorists in government to keep our state 50th in education funding. Now they are holding districts hostage because they fear doing so will create an opening for Prop. 208 funds despite the fact these voter-approved funds had no impact on 2021-22 budgets.

If legislators care at all about our students and economy, they will immediately and unconditionally waive this outdated spending cap and stop using students’ education and our state’s future as negotiating chips.

Judi Moreillon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

