Letter: Holds 2 opposing viewpoints at same time

Mark Kelly: “We need to deal with some of the gaps in the border fencing in the Yuma area…” However, Mark Kelly voted three times in 2021 to defund construction of the border wall. (February 5th, May 20th & August 4th) He is saying one thing in Arizona while doing the opposite in D.C. The cartels are happy because wide open borders keep the fentanyl flowing into the USA. The #1 cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45 were 37,208 in 2020 and 41,587 in 2021 — who died of fentanyl overdoses. That is 78,795 people. By comparison the Arizona Cardinals Stadium only holds 63,400 people. You would need to stack the other 15.395 out in the parking lot to get a visual of how many dead people that actually is.