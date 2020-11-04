Letter: Holocaust Education

I am pleased to read that Holocaust education will be mandated in the middle and high school curriculum. I am a retired TUSD teacher and spent over 27 years in middle school education and taught the Holocaust within the Social Studies curriculum.
The recent lack of Holocaust knowledge was shocking because this part of history is essential in the understanding of relationships between all humanity. I inevitably noticed changes in student behavior during and after teaching this subject. It was definitely a maturing process and changed their interactions with each other. Meeting former students now, they often relate how important the Holocaust curriculum was to them.
Many of my students had the honor of meeting a survivor and hearing the personal stories firsthand. And yet, the survivor(s) always ended their talks on a very positive note hoping that in the future, these things will not repeat themselves. In today's world, we can only hope the lessons will be learned.
Nancy Stoler
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!