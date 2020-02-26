Letter: Home and Life Section Sunday a Real Treasure
Re: the Feb. 23 article "Botanical Gardens take modernist turn."

Sunday morning I opened the Arizona Daily Star to find a really uplifting Home and Life section! It made me proud of our city and paper. The coverage of the modernist botanical garden work was refreshing. The feature on Cayce Miner's high school musicians going to Carnegie Hall was exciting. Info on the new Ansel Adams exhibit tweaked my interest. The discussion of curb appeal at Tucson homes was interesting. And the article on the Mayan shaman ritualizing the celebration of cacao was fascinating!

As a teacher and lover of the arts and culture, I was gratified that your audience was fed such mature, hopeful, and worthwhile material.

Sister Jane Eschweiler, SDS

West side

