Re: the August 17 letter "Homebuilding to begin next year at Rocking K Ranch."
When the Diamond crowd of developers speak of the natural beauty of the Rocking K Ranch they speak truthfully. Their appreciation is genuine. Sadly it is the appreciation of the termite. They eat away at natural beauty until it is gone. Ever since Tucson expanded beyond the Presidio of San Agustin it has been at the expense of natural beauty. We all live on razed and bulldozed land. This a fact as awkward as it is incontrovertible. Nevertheless if any is to be preserved it will not be thanks to Diamond Ventures, Pulti Homes or KB Homes. Whatever their other merits when it comes to the preservation of wilderness, or to again use their words, natural beauty, these people are not the good guys.
Garth Gould
East side
