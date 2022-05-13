 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Homeless but not hopeless

Thanks for allowing me to address an ongoing problem here in Tucson. As the temperature rises, more people will come from Phoenix and other warmer places. These people need homes. The heat will be the death of them, I'm afraid. I have heard that the Wildcat Inn has put up homes as they transition to their permanent homes. Thank you, Wildcat Inn. They are lifesavers. And thank you to all the citizens who help, out of the kindness of their hearts. The ones who don't judge. Bless y'all.

Michelle LaLone

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

