Letter: Homeless but not hopeless

Thanks for allowing me to address an ongoing problem here in Tucson. As the temperature rises, more people will come from Phoenix and other warmer places. These people need homes. The heat will be the death of them, I'm afraid. I have heard that the Wildcat Inn has put up homes as they transition to their permanent homes. Thank you, Wildcat Inn. They are lifesavers. And thank you to all the citizens who help, out of the kindness of their hearts. The ones who don't judge. Bless y'all.