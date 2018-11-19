Re: the Nov. 19 article "City to house homeless prior to closing their camp Monday."
The City of Tucson should be ashamed of themselves. Why would they choose to put people on the street in winter. Because they figure if it's cold the homeless will take whatever shelter they offer. What part of mental illness do you idiots not understand? All you will achieve is adding to the numbers already sleeping on the streets. Tucson spends more on trash pickup and graffiti cleanup then on people. SHAME ON YOU
Ganice Kinslow
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.