Letter: Homeless Camp

To those who complain about the homeless camp:
Be thankful that you have a blanket at night, that you have cover from the elements and are not in a situation that you do not need to live on the streets.
Very few people choose this. Some time in the past it was always alcoholics or people with a drug problem. But now a days it could be you. One or two paychecks away. How many have lost almost everything due to the pandemic?
Patricia Pulido
East side
