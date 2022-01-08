 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Homeless Camp
To those who complain about the homeless camp:

Be thankful that you have a blanket at night, that you have cover from the elements and are not in a situation that you do not need to live on the streets.

Very few people choose this. Some time in the past it was always alcoholics or people with a drug problem. But now a days it could be you. One or two paychecks away. How many have lost almost everything due to the pandemic?

Patricia Pulido

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

