Letter: Homeless folks

Last night the local news had a segment on Tucson's homeless. Being a former caregiver with Easter Seals anytime prejudice and bigotry involve the less fortunate my ears paid attention. The homeless don't even have shelters to go to at night anymore because of COVID-19; park restrooms are locked so they don't have a place to wash up to look 'presentable' to us City Residents.
Where's the Catholic Charities that so eagerly opened up beds for undocumented migrants? Where are those self-righteous indignant Tucsonans who rushed to feed and clothe the Undocumented? Why aren't you now helping out your Fellow Humans in their time of need?
Jesus wasn't scared to help Lepers. What's your excuse? Too busy standing in line at Costco? Where's the oh so concerned Mayor now?
SIGNED... Bewildered in the Old Pueblo
Deby Mantecon
Southeast side
