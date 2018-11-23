This is in response to the letter written by Rollin Roberts regarding the treatment of the homeless in Tucson. He stated that Portland, Or is a model of how to handle the problem. I do not know how long it has been since Mr Roberts visited Portland but as a long time resident I would like correct his view. The homeless have taken over downtown Portland. They are living on the streets, under the freeways littering the public areas with human waste, trash etc. The city fathers are following the same liberal agenda found in Seattle, S.F. and L.A. and are inept in any attempts to control the problem. I was born and raised in S.F. At that time you could hardly find a gum wrapper in the street, now it is a cesspool. The beautiful city of Portland is decaying also.
bill dowdall
Foothills
