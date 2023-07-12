Kudos to Nicole Ludden for her thorough job reporting on the current homeless situation here in Tucson. She did particularly well describing how the Encampment Reporting Tool and new protocol to better deliver assistance. It's a hopeful development.

One thing however struck me, why is it we have enough resources for immigrants, but not enough for our own citizens? This is particularly disturbing given the numbers of veterans involved. Maybe this is something that your paper could and should be asking Mayor Romero or better yet Congressman Grijalva. He always makes certain there's enough money for immigrants.