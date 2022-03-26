Letter: Homeless in Tucson

Re: the March 8 article "Tucson should open sanctioned homeless camps."
Tim Steller scratches the surface of a long standing and growing problem in metro Tucson. Homelessness is a broad category which evades precise counting and understanding. Many homeless will deny if asked. Many do not want housing if offered, and many more will not be capable of living indoors with basic rules. Both City and County have shunned notions of camp type service centers. There are some complex issues of resources and liability. What certainty remains? All need shade, water, toilets, showers, food, clothing. Facilities dedicated to the population can be centers for agencies to provide these needs. There are an amazing number of agencies and programs, both private and governmental, which are funded at least in part to provide such services; but overall communication and cooperation are diminished in turf contests and lack of an effective umbrella. City and County need to establish a new and effective joint task force to make progress, since little or none exists. Metro Tucson has ample locations available if we have the will.
Albert Lassen, retired Assistant Attorney General and former South Tucson Magistrate
Oro Valley
