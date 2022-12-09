 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Homeless Issues

  • Comments

The problem of homelessness is not unique to Tucson, however, the potential answer could be an opportunity to develop solutions that are unique based on the nature of Tucson. The growing problems with homelessness seem to expand as excuses and exceptions are made. There are property laws and criminal laws that need to be enforced but so often are ignored. So often, solutions seem to ignore the rights of those that are not homeless, allowing the encroachment on private property rights, even to encroach on public property. While cardboard condos with shopping cart storage provide temporary, unsafe and unsanitary options, we are better than that. The social functions of dealing with the homeless is not a police function, shifting from the responsibility of protecting the public. Mental illness requires dedicated resources not a subset of law enforcement. Time to get the social advocates out of the way and find answers intended to solve the problem not make excuses.

People are also reading…

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Cochise County

Letter: Cochise County

So Cochise County's laughingstock Commissioners Judd and Crosby were just being "thoughtful" when they refused to certify the recent election.…

Letter: Kari the Impaler

Letter: Kari the Impaler

Brilliant move by Kari Lake to alienate many moderate Republican voters with her nasty remarks and gestures towards John McCain and those who …

Letter: Flipped Out Finchem

Letter: Flipped Out Finchem

So Mark Finchem lost his election. He also seems to have lost his mind. He has so many wacky conspiracy theories, and so few ties to reality.

Letter: Extreme Candidates

Letter: Extreme Candidates

Let’s hear it for the ticket splitters - the people who saved Arizona from disaster. When you compare the vote totals for the Republicans who …

Letter: Self destruction

Letter: Self destruction

So the upshot of the election is that the Republicans on the cochise County board of supervisors won't confirm the vote, potentially disenfran…

Letter: Acountability

Letter: Acountability

We should all be grateful that the elections are over for another two years, finally all of the commercials spewing distortions and false clai…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News