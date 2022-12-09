Letter: Homeless Issues

The problem of homelessness is not unique to Tucson, however, the potential answer could be an opportunity to develop solutions that are unique based on the nature of Tucson. The growing problems with homelessness seem to expand as excuses and exceptions are made. There are property laws and criminal laws that need to be enforced but so often are ignored. So often, solutions seem to ignore the rights of those that are not homeless, allowing the encroachment on private property rights, even to encroach on public property. While cardboard condos with shopping cart storage provide temporary, unsafe and unsanitary options, we are better than that. The social functions of dealing with the homeless is not a police function, shifting from the responsibility of protecting the public. Mental illness requires dedicated resources not a subset of law enforcement. Time to get the social advocates out of the way and find answers intended to solve the problem not make excuses.