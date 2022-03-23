 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: homeless people
Letter: homeless people

I recently adopted a cat I saw in the Star and I thought--it seems we do more to help homeless pets in Tucson than we do to help homeless people. Maybe if one of your reporters went out once a week and talked to some of the homeless and every week wrote a story about one of them. The picture is optional-- some of the homeless may not want to have their picture in the paper. If they could tell a little bit of their story in their own words maybe we would all be moved to do something for them. I know that many of them have made bad choices but often they are homeless just because of rotten luck. Maybe if we knew their stories it would help to get something done -- surely homeless people are at least as deserving as homeless pets to get a second chance.

Nancy Silberschlag

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

