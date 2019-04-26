Re: the April 21 article "PACC grows outreach effort for pets of homeless people."
Adopting pets to homeless individuals raises the bigger question of individual vs community rights and responsibilities. Once again PACC has been dismissive of Pima County Animal Care Ordinances and Tucson City Codes which define what is a safe housing situation for an animal and the standards acceptable by each and every resident.
With similar wording in both sets of ordinances include specific criteria for pet maintenance along with further clarification that any shelter which does not protect the animal from temperature extremes or precipitation, or which does not provide adequate ventilation or drainage, shall not comply with this section. Also included are penalties for violations where “no judge, magistrate or special magistrate may suspend the imposition of the minimum fine prescribed herein”
Will we have two different standards reflecting housing expectations regarding what is best for the health and welfare of both people and animals? How will this change enforcement issues for animals in a caregiver’s residence?
Barbara Crummitt
Midtown
