Letter: Homeless Protocol
Letter: Homeless Protocol

Tucson needs to reinstate its well-thought-out homeless protocol. The protocol was established with input from multiple stakeholders and represents the City’s best effort to maintain public safety while providing wrap-around services to the homeless. While I understand the pandemic required a temporary suspension in community outreach services, the wide availability of vaccines lessens the need for such precautions now.

With the suspension of the homeless protocol, neighborhoods have been left to handle the complexities of homelessness by themselves. I live near Navajo Wash, a pocket park located in Hedrick Acres. Our neighborhood park does not have bathrooms, so sanitation is a real problem. The homeless often leave shopping carts of trash behind, including syringes and other drug paraphernalia. Our park and community spirit are suffering as a result.

We need to offer the homeless better options than sleeping on the streets and we need to reclaim our parks and public spaces so all may enjoy them again.

Adrian Wurr

Midtown

