Letter: Homeless

I heard about the Better Buck program that Flagstaff has adopted and Sierra Vista is now doing. It provides “paper money” that the community may purchase and hand out to
Our homeless community. Many of us are reluctant to had out real money as we do not know what will be purchased. With Better Bucks one can not purchase tobacco, alcohol but are able to purchase food, toiletries etc at various local businesses. I would love to see this available in our generous community.
Mary Schneider
East side
