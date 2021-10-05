 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Homeless
View Comments

Letter: Homeless

  • Comments

I heard about the Better Buck program that Flagstaff has adopted and Sierra Vista is now doing. It provides “paper money” that the community may purchase and hand out to

Our homeless community. Many of us are reluctant to had out real money as we do not know what will be purchased. With Better Bucks one can not purchase tobacco, alcohol but are able to purchase food, toiletries etc at various local businesses. I would love to see this available in our generous community.

Mary Schneider

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: RTA and Water Rates

How sad that the Tucson Mayor and City Council want to drop out of the Regional Transportation Authority because Tucson is underrepresented on…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News