Letter: Homelessness as a Public Health Issue

Dear Editor,

As the housing crisis worsens, homelessness increases, and there are over 5,000 people experiencing homelessness in Pima County (1). This is a complex issue involving individual/socioeconomic factors that must be considered.

As MPH students at the Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, we believe homelessness is a public health issue because it causes chronic physical/mental health conditions. It’s also cited as a Social Determinant of Health by the Dept. of Health & Human Services (2).

WORKship is an incredible resource. Beginning in Tucson (2000), WORKship has become a program that provides community health services to over 200 individuals experiencing homelessness, weekly– They perform first-aid street patrol for the community (3).

Based on these facts, we urge the Mayor of Tucson, Regina Romero to allocate funds to support the work of this organization in providing social services to the community. In doing so, the mayor will fulfill the government obligation in caring for its residents and reduce their social and emotional burden.

Ana Gonzalez, Katelyn Madrid, Clayton Moralez, Maria Nunes, Masters of Public Health (MPH) students at the Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona Online campus

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

