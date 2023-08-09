Steller's article about the homeless protocol impels me to recall the genesis of the problem. Public policy "experts" in the 1950's devised a "deinstitutionalization" plan to eliminate the costs of institutionalized mental health patients. Deinstitutionalization flooded communities with invisible souls needing mental health care. Those homelessness numbers exploded with the addition of drug addicts, pandemic job losers, veterans needing help and others.

We have callously abandoned humans who need community assistance. Instead, we have tried to put them out of sight - in effect, sweeping them under the rug. Their numbers have grown. Today, these unfortunate and destitute humans have been deemed to be an eyesore and unworthy of community help, which might require sacrifices and financial support. Instead, as Steller has reported, we police them. That's costly too. As for the homeless, they have a lousy lobby unable to bribe politicians.