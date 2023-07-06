A while back I was watching the movie Airplane. It included a couple of cameo appearances by Howard Jarvis, a name most of you are not familiar with. I have lived just outside of Tucson for 17 years (Saddlebrooke). Prior to that I spent most of my life in California. In 1978 Mr Jarvis was able to get legislation passed that reduced property taxes to 2% a year or the cost of living, whichever was LESS starting in 1976. Then the state and cities started enacted rent control (see San Francisco and Los Angeles) Some of my friends and relatives are still able to stay in their homes due to this legislation. I hope that both Tucson and the state could enact such legislation to keep our neighbors in their homes and stop the out of state money from coming in and buying up apartment buildings. Thank you