Letter: homelessness

Dear neighbor,

I attended the Flowing Wells Coalition meeting on homelessness Sept. 15th. The seated crowd was circled by men

(mostly) in police uniforms. Have a seat. Its o.k. Its a meeting- not a crime scene.

I looked for homeless representatives. Nary a backpack or shopping cart in sight or a voice to be heard. A roomful

of outraged people, many small business owners with horror stories of excrement, drugs and theft, ad nauseum.

Admonishment of inept local officials and derisive laughter when the office of mayor was mentioned - cheap shot!

Helpful comments about effective drug programs in prison - good to know and a need for housing -duh !

Perhaps if help for homeless were centralized, the basket of donations collected from the huge crowd (didn't happen) could have been an opportunity to show some kindness and compassion to our homeless neighbors.

Anne Kessell

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

