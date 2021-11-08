Letter: Homicide Rates Break Record

The Star reports that a record-breaking 81 homicides have occurred in Tucson this year and the incidents are overwhelmingly firearm related, stemming from random or chance meetings where conflict erupts over insignificant disputes. We are also informed that the TPD is solving homicides at a far higher rate than the national average, with 64 cases having been closed.
Our police are clearly doing their job of enforcement but the Star fails in their task of providing our community with the vital information that we need to make informed decisions relative to local gun policy. The reporter wastes many valuable column inches on tragic vignettes culled from the 81 victims and concludes with Mayor Romero’s plan for blah, blah, blah.
With 64 cases solved the citizenry wants data as the legality of the weapons involved and the split between handguns and rifles. This is how we make informed decisions when in the voting booth.
No new committees are needed.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
