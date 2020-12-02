Letter: Honest Service Produced Honest Result

Criticism of Arizona’s election process is being heard from people whose only involvement is voting. As a voter who also volunteered as a poll watcher, I can tell you that what I witnessed was impressively fair.
As a poll watcher, I had to be pre-certified to remain in the voting space while votes were cast, communicating only with the Site Manager. The poll workers I observed tried to assure that every person could cast a ballot. Sometimes that was a provisional ballot. If a person’s voter registration wasn’t evident, address had changed, or they had been mailed a ballot, they were allowed to cast a provisional ballot. After voting day, the County Recorder checked their ballot against other factors (like having already voted by mail) to be sure the person got to vote. The only person I saw turned away were people registered in other counties.
The poll workers, and especially Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, should be thanked for their time and honest service.
E. Kathy Suagee
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
