 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Honest Service Produced Honest Result
View Comments

Letter: Honest Service Produced Honest Result

Criticism of Arizona’s election process is being heard from people whose only involvement is voting. As a voter who also volunteered as a poll watcher, I can tell you that what I witnessed was impressively fair.

As a poll watcher, I had to be pre-certified to remain in the voting space while votes were cast, communicating only with the Site Manager. The poll workers I observed tried to assure that every person could cast a ballot. Sometimes that was a provisional ballot. If a person’s voter registration wasn’t evident, address had changed, or they had been mailed a ballot, they were allowed to cast a provisional ballot. After voting day, the County Recorder checked their ballot against other factors (like having already voted by mail) to be sure the person got to vote. The only person I saw turned away were people registered in other counties.

The poll workers, and especially Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, should be thanked for their time and honest service.

E. Kathy Suagee

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Christy

No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News