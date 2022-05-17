Letter: Honesty and Accuracy

Two recent letters in the Vail Voice and a candidate who visited our home seeking support for her candidacy to the Arizona Senate claimed the same false narratives. To correct them I submit the following. No one is teaching communism in our public schools. Critical Race theory is not being taught in the K-12 schools. CRT has nothing to do with communism or sexual identity. No one is teaching our children to be shamed for what their ancestors did to the slaves or Native Americans. No one is shamed by what past ancestors did. I am ashamed of the wrongs our government did. I and everyone else is not responsible for what was done in the past. We are responsible for what we do now, what we do about our current problems of racism, income inequality, sexism, climate change, etc. To not talk about these problems honestly is shameful.