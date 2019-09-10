Really now, just how long should Tucson Water customers, and the public at large, have to put up with the continual lies and ignorant mis-information that flows like water, (pun intended), from our employees? When water service to 5,000 residents and 5 schools is lost the answer "we aren't sure what caused the outage" does not seem to be a reasonable response from the supposed experts in the management of arguably the most important life support utility in our desert community, especially in some of the hottest months of the year. I can only believe that even a person such as myself with no experience nor training in the operation and maintenance of a system such as ours would be able to locate a large wet area, dig it up, and see problem,---?perhaps a broken pipe? Maybe this pipe might have caused the outage?
Thomas Woodrow
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.