Letter: Honey - really?
Letter: Honey - really?

On October 19 Donald Trump held a super-spreader at our airport and called out to Martha McSally: "Martha, come here, honey." And then 'darling.' I don't like Martha McSally, but she could have improved her standing in my eyes if she had said: "Mr. President, I'm a United States' Senator, a retired Air Force Colonel and a former combat pilot. I'm not your honey!" Instead, she took it like a puppy hoping to be petted. Arizona deserves better. Women deserve better.

Karen Harbert

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

