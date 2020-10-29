Letter: Honey - really?

On October 19 Donald Trump held a super-spreader at our airport and called out to Martha McSally: "Martha, come here, honey." And then 'darling.' I don't like Martha McSally, but she could have improved her standing in my eyes if she had said: "Mr. President, I'm a United States' Senator, a retired Air Force Colonel and a former combat pilot. I'm not your honey!" Instead, she took it like a puppy hoping to be petted. Arizona deserves better. Women deserve better.
Karen Harbert
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
