For over a year an all-volunteer army of citizens has devoted their time, talents and money to honor the men and women who served in our military during WWII, Korea and Vietnam. Honor Flight pays all expenses for veterans to enjoy a chartered flight to Washington D.C. to visit our national monuments and tour the capital which many have never seen before. This was flight #27 which hosted 82 veterans in addition to chaperones, medical personnel, flight crew and event organizers.
TFD provided a great send-off. Hundreds of flag waving Tucsonans witnessed the departure and arrival of these heroes who fought for your freedom. They shook hands and many cried tears of joy. This is a heartfelt thank you to all who made this happen!
